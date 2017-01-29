RC Schools committed to ensuring students feel safe

by Teresa Dupre

Rush City Schools Superintendent

In light of the recent tragedies our community and school have faced, I would like to share some of the positive things we have in place to provide our students with a safe environment. Please know that your principals, our staff and I, as superintendent, are committed to ensuring students feel safe and included in our schools.

At CE Jacobson we have hired a wonderful new counselor, Mr. Hines, and have dedicated a room and staff member to creating a safe place students can go get help with solving problems (The Planning Room). One of the first things Mr. Hines did was add an anonymous bullying report box outside of his office. Mr. Mielke has written and received two grants from the state to implement Positive Behavioral Interventions Systems (PBIS). All of our staff is trained in PBIS and the program is fully implemented by all of our dedicated and caring staff. He visits on a regular basis with students at each grade level to discuss bullying and how to be a good friend. We also have a full time therapist from Therapeutic Services Agency – TSA (paid for through a grant) available to provide services to students and families.

At the High School our principal, athletic director and many staff members are present in the commons during arrival daily. They are also present at lunch and many of our staff is in the hallways during passing time. So many of our staff offer times to meet with students before and after school, during their lunches and prep time. Mr. Stavig meets with the students often and his message always includes reaching out to a trusted adult when needed. We also have staff whose primary job is to meet with students and listen! The HS also has a full time therapist from TSA and a full time counselor dedicated to providing support. Recently, a few students approached me with an idea for creating a group of students that have some specific training on being a good listener … perhaps designated by wearing a white bracelet. This is in the idea phase right now, yet a great idea we will be pursuing.

Both CE Jacobson and the high school have a culture of caring and support. We are in the process of creating an online form that will allow parents and students the ability to report bullying and high risk behaviors while remaining anonymous. This form will be available on our website soon.

Parents, please reach out when needed and also encourage your children to do so as well. We view you as our partners in your child’s educational journey and we take the role of safeguarding them very seriously.

I invite you to contact me directly with any specific concerns that you feel have not been addressed. In closing, I strongly encourage all the adults in our community to please model the respectful behavior that we teach and expect of our students.