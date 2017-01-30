Chisago Co. Pheasants Forever Banquet set for Feb. 25

The 32nd Anniversary Chisago County Pheasants Forever Banquet will again be held at Lent Town Hall just north of Stacy on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Chisago County chapter was one of the early chapters chartered in the now national organization, which has chapters from coast to coast, according to Tim Kane, chapter president.

The banquet begins with a social hour at 4 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 5:30 p.m.

For potential newcomers, Kane stressed that this is a family-oriented event that draws a lot of women and kids as well as the traditional male hunter. All kids attending will be assured of getting a prize.

“It’s always an exciting, fast-paced evening,” Kane said. “With spring right around the corner, winter-weary sportsmen and their families are looking for excitement and this event hits the nail on the head. It provides a chance to visit with a lot of friends and acquaintances and a good chance to win some of the top-drawer prizes we offer, including more than a dozen high-quality guns and a Lake Winnibigoshish 7-day fishing trip at High Banks Resort.”

Banquet admission includes a prime rib dinner, open bar, boasting with like-minded outdoor folks, raffles and live and silent auctions, Kane noted. Also included is a Pheasants Forever membership, which comes with a one-year subscription to Pheasants Forever Journal of Upland Conservation—and the opportunity to make a difference for habitat and conservation in our area.

All past attendees for the last three years have been mailed a flyer with all program details. To register, fill out all your needs by indicating the number attending in the blanks for each choice and include a check payable to Chisago County Pheasants Forever for the full amount. Then mail the registration with your check to: Chisago County Pheasants Forever, P.O. Box 23, Stacy, MN 55079. Or you can register with that form and your check with any Banquet Committee member. Actual tickets for prepaid registrations will be picked up in an envelope with your name on it at the door.

Fliers to purchase tickets can also be picked up at the North Branch County Market, Chisago Hardware in Chisago City or Lindstrom Municipal Liquor. Or purchase a ticket online at www.chisagopf.org.

Some tickets will be available at the door for newcomers to the banquet or procrastinators who didn’t register, but that number will be limited, Kane warned, because the banquet is expected to be a sell-out or near it. Only 300 tickets will be available.

Pheasants Forever, also known as the Habitat Organization, provides thousands of acres of prime pheasant and other wildlife habitat in states from coast to coast and also purchases land to later turn over to the state for public land hunting.