Emma Frieda Lindstrom

Emma Frieda (Boeck) Lindstrom was born on October 24, 1915, in Nessel Township, Chisago County, Minnesota, to Henry Claus and Bertha (Kruse) Boeck. She was baptized on July 2, 1916. She had two brothers and four sisters. Emma attended the Danewood School through the eighth grade.

On April 8, 1939, she married Paul Lindstrom. They resided on the Boeck family farm for five years until they purchased a small farm east of Rock Creek where they raised crops, chickens and milk cows. They later made their home west of Rock Creek. During this time they had five boys. Between 1965 and 1975, Emma worked for Herman’s Bakery; first in Braham and after their relocation, in Cambridge. She created her own retirement savings by doing this. Paul passed away April 5, 1985, after nearly 46 years of marriage. Emma stayed in her home until the fall of 2000, when she moved to a duplex in a retirement community in Pine City. After a hip repair, she moved into Golden Horizons on January 2, 2011.

Emma was known for her baking abilities. She was especially known for her award winning finger rolls. She would enter them in both the Chisago and Pine County Fairs and would usually come home with a blue or at least a red ribbon. She would also enter other breads, cookies and flowers. Emma had an apple orchard at both Rock Creek homes. Lots of pies were baked and lots of apple sauce made. She always had a large garden that included strawberry, raspberry and rhubarb patches west of Rock Creek. In the fall, the boys would come home from school and haul her harvests of potatoes, beets, squash and pumpkins down into the cellar for storage.

Emma was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City and at the time of her passing, she was their oldest member. She was a member of the Elizabeth Circle and the quilters. In addition to her First Lutheran volunteer work, she was a charter and 44-year member of the Rock Creek Homemakers. Also, while her sons were members, she was a leader of the Loyal Leaders 4-H Club. After she moved to Pine City, she started attending Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She soon joined the Our Redeemer quilters on Monday mornings and continued to quilt until her eye sight started failing. A project was started in which used bed sheets would be ripped into 3 inch wide strips and then rolled up into a roll with a wire crank. These were to become bandages for Lutheran World Relief. Emma would take at least five sheets home with her Monday afternoons, then rip the strips during daytime and wind them into rolls during evenings. She is credited with making around 1000 bandages in a year and made them for many years.

With family present, Emma passed away peacefully on January 26, 2017, in her apartment at Golden Horizons at the age of 101.

She is survived by her sons Harvey (JoAnn) of Pine City, Gordon (Virginia) of Renton, Washington, Gary (Donna) of Pine City, Virgil (Caroline) of Cambridge and Daryl (Lynn) of Rock Creek; 11 grandchildren Kristin (Randy) Clementson, Lara (Snuffy) Smetana, Dr. Karin (Joel) Lindstrom Bremer all of Pine City, Regan (Jason) Erskine and Brien (Lisa) Lindstrom of Seattle, Washington, Valerie Martin of North Branch and Becky (Emmit) Petersen of Pine City, Chelsea (Jason) Rojo of Folsom, California, Emelia Lindstrom of White Bear Lake; Brandie (Sam) Christenson and Daryl Lindstrom Jr. of Rock Creek; 17 great-grandchildren: Jared (Bryanna) of Pine City, Jordan (Nikki Peck) of Fargo, North Dakota, Brietta Clementson of Pine City; Peyton and Maggie Smetana of Pine City; Eli and Julia Erskine, Isaac and Miles Lindstrom of Seattle, Washington, Desirae Walker of Oakland, California, Sabrina Martin of Rush City, Dylan Hopkins and Emily Petersen of Pine City, Maisy and Miles Rojo of Folsom, California, Kaylie and Kadyn Lindstrom of Rock Creek; three great-great-grandchildren: Weston, Annika and Miraya Clementson of Pine City.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Lindstrom; parents Henry and Bertha Boeck; brothers Lawrence and Harry; sisters Clara, Alma, Heartha and Harriet.

Reverend Laurie O’Shea and Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt will officiate the funeral services for Emma, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. Music provided by Jennifer Hansmann and Dianne Kirchberg. A time of visitation and reviewal held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.

Memorials will be directed to the First Lutheran and Our Redeemer Lutheran Quilters.

