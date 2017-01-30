Helen Augusta Kruse

Helen Kruse, age 99, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

She was born December 4, 1917 in Faribault, Minnesota to Eugene and Anna (Hoehn) Norton. Helen grew up near Mankato where she attended grade school. The family later moved to the Cambridge area.

She met Victor Kruse and they were married on June 11, 1935 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They bought a farm near Cambridge and farmed for a few years before moving to his parents’ home in Strathcona, MN for a short time. They moved back to the area and lived in the Cambridge, North Branch and Braham areas and raised their eight children.

Helen worked at the Cambridge Eat Shop, Jiffy Taters potato plant, Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners, Sundberg’s Nursing Home, and managed the Auto Wash and Laundry in Cambridge, retiring in 1995 after 20 years.

She was the oldest member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church where she was active in Women’s Circles, the Ladies Aide and helped with the annual church dinners, including peeling potatoes at the Kroppkakor Suppers. Helen was a member of the Isanti VFW Women’s Auxiliary and volunteered with Isanti County Handicap.

Helen enjoyed making crafts and going to craft sales, canning, quilting and going on a trip once a year with family. She loved camping and helping the family with farming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Victor in 1970, sons-in-law Byron McIntyre and Wally Lindstrom, sister Hazel Wright and half-brother William Norton.

Helen is survived by her eight children Victor Kruse Jr. (Mary Johnston) of Cameron, WI, Hazel McIntyre of Isanti, Gerald (Janice) Kruse of Apache Junction, AZ, Steve (Becki) Kruse of Harris, Carol Lindstrom of North Branch, Michael (Carol) Kruse of Isanti, Esther (Ray) Gabrielson of Isanti, Robert (Melody) Kruse of Cambridge, former daughter-in-law Lela Kruse of Milaca, 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 6 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.