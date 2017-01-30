Refinancing saves you money

In last week’s column, I highlighted Budget Boot Camp, a process the school district uses annually to study school district business and explore ways to save taxpayer dollars. It is a system that has not only allowed the school district to save public funds, but also enhance educational offerings at North Branch Area Public Schools.

Budget Boot Camp is but one way the school district demonstrates its commitment to fiscal responsibility. Another way is through debt refinancing.

Here is a recent example:

In 2003 and 2004, NBAPS issued bonds for the purpose of constructing the Sunrise River School and make other facilities improvements. Those bonds were scheduled to mature in 2024 and 2025.

At NBAPS we follow interest rates very closely and for this very reason! Taking advantage of falling interest rates, the school district was able to combine and refinance the 2003 and 2004 bond issues in 2012. The end result was two-fold; interest rates on debt payments were lowered, and the bond period was shortened by roughly three years, resulting in bond maturity in 2022.

The end result for NBAPS taxpayers is a savings of roughly $2.37 million dollars in interest and principal payments.

Our mission is to “partner with families and communities to challenge all students to achieve their greatest potential and become informed citizens.” One way we partner with our families and community is by doing everything in our power to ensure tax burdens are mitigated to the best of our ability. By refinancing old debt, we reduce that burden for the community as a whole.