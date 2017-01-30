The family of Jayne Caldwell

Thanks everyone for their love and support in the loss of our mom, grandma, and friend. St Croix Hospice you were amazing. Our nurses Sarah and Tamela and our home health aid Heather you all are the best of the best. We give special thanks to Dr. Pete Wurdemann for his kindness and unselfish care of Jayne with all the home visits to keep her adjusted and comfortable; and to Lisa Wurdemann, Brian and Tanya Qualley, Pastor Ralph and Candy Holbrook, Julie Stream, Kelly and Doug Beckwith, Mary Larson and Jane Fisk for all the food and care you gave. Dr. Rouse and RN Kristy Olson at the Cambridge ER you handled everything with superb compassion and care. There are so many that touched Jayne’s life during her 8 months here in North Branch. Thank you all for making that time so joyous and full of love. To all of her life time friends and family thank you for all the years of kindness and love. God Bless you all.

The Neiders, Richards, Levchaks and Olsens.