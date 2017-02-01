Dragons can wrap up Two Rivers title on Friday

Brendan Westbrook leaves all five Mora skaters behind as he breaks for the first of his three goals on Jan. 26.

The Pine City/Rush City boys hockey co-op has enjoyed a strong season so far, and the Dragons will have the opportunity to clinch the Two Rivers Conference championship on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Dragons, who have notched eight victories compared with one loss in Two Rivers play, will travel to St. Paul Highland Park (6-1) – the purveyors of that one loss, and the only team that can potentially surpass the Dragons in the standings. If the Dragons avenge their earlier loss, they will be undisputed TRC champions, while even a draw would clinch at least a share of the title. A loss would leave the door open for the Scots, who would still have to win future TRC games against Moose Lake and Becker/Big Lake to steal the crown outright.

All these scenarios were set in place by the Dragons’ successes in two TRC games last week, through which the squad stamped their authority on the conference. The Dragons slaughtered Moose Lake 9-2 on Jan. 24 and edged Mora/Milaca 5-4 on Jan. 26.

The Dragons owned the first two periods against Moose Lake, scoring eight goals while allowing Moose Lake to get off only six shots on goal – including a stretch of 30 minutes in which Moose Lake only threatened the Dragon net once. Jonah Bergstrom, Dusty Bergstrom and Jake Lindblom each score twice in the one-sided affair. Ethan White, Joe Root and Brendan Westbrook each netted once.

In hockey, if not in other sports, Pine City and Mora are fierce rivals, and the ice battle they put on showed every evidence of mutual dislike. The two teams earned 15 combined trips to the penalty box, including two instances of offsetting infractions and one foul called on the Pine City bench. Jordan Stich handles the puck against Mora. The difference in the game came down to efficiency with a man advantage: Mora failed to shift the scoreboard on seven of its eight power plays, while the Dragons – urged on throughout the night by “The Mega Band,” the artistic version of the Pine City/Rush City co-op – scored on all three of theirs. The Dragons opened their account during one of Mora’s power plays. Collecting a loose puck with six minutes gone in the first period, Westbrook left the entire Mora team in his wake as he broke away for a short-handed goal. Jonah Bergstrom put away the first of Pine City’s power-play goals shortly thereafter, but Mora hit back with two quick goals to leave the scores even at the first break. Lindblom scored the Dragons’ only even-strength goal a minute into the third, then Westbrook scored on two consecutive power plays to complete a hat-trick and give the Dragons the cushion they would need to survive the rest of the way.

Westbrook, a senior captain, is the team’s scoring leader with 31 goals. Jonah Bergstrom is next with 25, followed by Lindblom (17), T.J. Roth (10), Dusty Bergstom (seven), Ethan White (seven) and Kyle Wiener (five). Jonah Bergstrom is the top assistant with 35. Westbrook and Lindblom have each provided 32 and Bergstrom has been credited with 20. Goaltender Luke Murphy, who has started all but one game so far, holds a saves average of .916.

The Dragons suffered a close nonconference loss on Jan. 28, falling to Chisago Lakes 3-2. Westbrook and Jonah Bergstrom were the goal scorers.

The Dragons are 15-7 overall.