Flamingos beat Chisago and Maple Lake

< > The Flamingos' senior captains Mariah Tayerle (left) and Elsie Lundquist. (Photos supplied)

The Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson gymnastics squad worked through injury trouble to pick up two wins in as many tries last week, outscoring Chisago Lakes 133.6 to 127.95 and Maple Lake 135.8 to 125.05.

Usual varsity all-arounder Steva Perrotti aggravated an existing ankle injury going into the week, so she was replaced by freshman Kianna Helmin at Chisago. Senior Elsie Lundquist took first place on vault (9.35), balance beam (8.65) and floor (9.025), as well as the all-around (34.575). Sophomore Nevaeh Isackson-Rod claimed two second-place finishes (vault, beam) and two thirds (bars, floor), which added up to second place in the all-around (33.925). Eighth-grader Livia Isackson-Rod placed second on the beam; sophomore Keyara Berube placed third on bars.

Before the Maple Lake meet, Helmin suffered an injury of her own, putting the Flamingos down two gymnasts. Junior Ava Tallarico and eighth-grader Ellie White stepped into the vacant spots in the varsity lineup.

Lundquist repeated her triple-win and all-around title, improving her vault score to 9.425.

“Elsie has been consistently nailing her pike tsuk,” head coach Jessica Miller said. “She is on track to go far at sectionals this year.”

Livia Isackson-Rod came second on beam and floor and took third in the all-around. Berube placed second on the bars. Nevaeh Isackson-Rod placed third on vault and beam.

Miller noted that while the team has always been strong on the vault, the beam and floor routines are rapidly becoming strengths as well.

“Beam went great for the girls; this event is becoming one of their strong events,” Miller said. “Last year, I would have not said that, but this year we are really focusing on consistency and execution on their routines.”

“(The team) rocked floor tonight,” Miller added. “Ellie White and Ava Tallarico did a phenomenal job competing on varsity floor. Keyara, Livia and Elsie all had flawless routines – they were really beautiful to watch!”

The Flamingos entered the week ranked No. 25 in the Class A state rankings.

The two wins bring the Flamingos’ dual meet mark to 5-3, with a winning record now guaranteed with just one competition to go. That final meet will be a road tilt against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead/Holy Trinity on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Flamingos will then gear up – and hope to heal up – for the postseason. The Granite Ridge Conference meet is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Maple Lake, with the Section 7A championship to follow a week later at a site to be determined.