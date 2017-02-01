Local 4-H member attends presidential inauguration

Cadence Eischens standing in front of the Capitol right after the inauguration — she and 44 other 4-H members from across the state attended the ceremony. Photo by Minnesota 4-H

Few people get to say they were at the inauguration of a U.S. president. Cadence Eischens is now one of them.

Eischens, 16, of Stacy, a Chisago County 4-H member, explained that 4-H’s Extension office in the county has a monthly newsletter, and that’s how she learned about the Citizen Washington Focus program.

“They were offering a new opportunity, which was the presidential inauguration focus in Washington,” she said.

Eischens and about 100 other 4-H members across the state applied, and after a review process, 45 were selected to go to Washington, D.C. The five-day trip wasn’t all about the inauguration, though — the attendees got to go to the National 4-H Conference Center to learn about government and the role media plays in elections, and they conducted a conservation river cleanup project.

“We went to the Newseum to learn about how the media has impacted our culture, and we did workshops to learn about government,” Eischens said. “We actually got to have a simulated presidential election, because there were 500 4-H’ers from across the country who attended.”

The inauguration

For much of the morning on Inauguration Day Jan. 20, Eischens and the other 4-H’ers did a lot of waiting. They arrived early to make sure they could get through security and get to their spots before the event started, which meant standing in the rain for about three hours.

Eischens described the inauguration as “very straight forward,” and she was a bit underwhelmed by the proceedings, but she did mention that it was interesting to see the high-profile people who were in attendance. The U.S. Capitol the morning of the inauguration is bathed in early morning hues as the sun rises. Photo by Cadence Eischens

“It was really cool being there,” she said. “It was neat how professional all of the politicians were, just because of what a polarized election this was. It was really nice to see that all of the people in power were really being respectful of one another.”

The crowd, she noted, had a definite bias, which was probably to be expected.

“Whenever the Obamas or the Clintons were on screen the crowd was giving them really negative feedback,” she said. “When Trump or Pence were on screen, people were cheering.”

When she returned home from the inauguration, Eischens attended the Women’s March in St. Paul. She said that crowd had a decidedly different vibe.

“This was a really neat experience for me, because it was a very different environment from the inauguration crowd — whereas the inauguration crowd was more like a gathering at a wrestling match, the march crowd was supportive, brave and compassionate.”

Aspirations, impact of 4-H Minnesota’s delegation of 45 students at the National 4-H Conference Center. Photo by Minnesota 4-H

Eischens’s mother, Jess Eischens, said the 4-H program has been integral in her daughter’s development as a person.

“When Cadence was young, kindergarten and first grade, she was very shy and very introverted,” Jess said. “I had her be in Girl Scouts and 4-H. Both of those organizations were pivotal in her actually being able to talk to people in general, but also presenting.”

Chisago County 4-H program coordinator Jeremy Freeman sees the leadership Eischens exhibits first hand.

“Cadence Eischens has been involved in the 4-H program for eight years and has been an active leader in her 4-H club and community,” he said. “Her leadership brought about great changes to our County Fair two years ago when, along with Samantha Goulet, the two completed a project to bring recycling to the County Fair. The project experience further developed Cadence’s strong communication, planning and organizational skills. Her dedication to the 4-H program can also be witnessed at the County Fair as she serves countless hours in the 4-H malt wagon serving ice cream treats to support our fundraising efforts.”

Eischens is a sophomore at Edvisions Off Campus, and she’s already decided what she’d like to pursue as a career once she graduates high school and then college: She wants to be a conservation photographer.

“I’m hoping to start PSEO in the fall,” she said. “We’re looking at the U of M or Macalester for classes. Then I want to get my bachelor’s and then go the route of doing internships with photographers, because I’ve got connections with people across the country — they’re involved in photography and conservation.”

Eischens’ interest in photography piqued partly due to her involvement with the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community, where her work has been showcased and sold.

Eischens said although she doesn’t see herself being a politician, she’d like to stay involved in politics. In the past year leading up to the inauguration trip, her interest in politics has increased, and she’s even volunteered with the Laurie Warner campaign.

She noted that she’s very appreciative of all the people in the community who supported her, which allowed her to go on the trip.

“A lot of friends and family donated money so I could pay for it,” she said. “I’m just so happy 4-H gave us the opportunity to do this, because it was very enlightening.”