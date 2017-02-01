NB gymnastics takes 6th at True Team state meet

Competing with the top-ranked gymnastics teams in the state at Willmar on Jan. 28, the Vikings finished sixth with a total score of 142.175.

Detroit Lakes scored 151.525 to run away with the True Team title. Melrose placed second (148.225) followed by Austin (145.825), Willmar (145.525) and Sartell-St. Stephen (142.550). The Vikings defeated Becker (140.575), Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka (140.050), Perham (139.150) and Worthington (137.150).

North Branch entered a squad consisting of senior Annie Gladitsch, junior Keeley Ertl, junior Alexys Olson, sophomore Ashley Robillard, sophomore Angie Fish and eighth-grader Paige Bauer.

Ertl scored 9.475 on the vault to place eighth on the vault. Olson (9.075, 22nd), Bauer (8.925, 30th) and Robillard (8.8, 38th) also contributed to the Viking score. Kayla Austing (Melrose) won the event with a 9.75.

Ertl led the Vikings again on the uneven bars (8.8, 16th). Fish and Gladitsch both scored 8.5 to finish 20th and 21st, while Olson placed 33rd (8.125). Justine Lawrence (Detroit Lakes) won with a 9.725.

Fish scored 9.4 to place seventh and lead the Vikings on the balance beam, followed closely by Ertl in eighth (9.375). Olson (8.525, 31st) and Bauer (7.925, 45th) rounded out the score. Cora Okeson (Detroit Lakes) was the high scorer with 9.675.

Ertl claimed the highest Viking placing by finishing third on the floor exercise (9.575). Bauer (9.275, 15th), Fish (9.075, 23rd) and Robillard (8.825, 35th) scored points; Gladitsch equalled Robillard’s score and was credited with 36th place. Melrose’s Austing took her second event title of the day (9.675).

With the MSHSL state meet open only to sectional champions, a few top teams are inevitably left at home every year: Most notably, True Team runners-up Melrose and fourth-placers Willmar are both in Section 6A, so one of them will miss out on the MSHSL meet. The True Team meet offers the 10 teams with the highest scoring averages a chance to face off against each other, regardless of section affiliation.

North Branch, which has been safely within the top 10 all season, earned its first-ever True Team invitation.

The Vikings have enjoyed a season of many highs. In addition to opening their new competition-standard gymnasium, the Vikings also claimed a win at the Becker Invitational and a runner-up finish at the Princeton Invite behind Perham – a loss the Vikings avenged at True Team. They have also won seven of their eight dual meets this year, including all of their home contests. In the most recent state list, which came out ahead of the True Team meet, the Vikings were ranked eighth in Class A.

North Branch will wrap up its regular season in the coming weeks and gear up for the Section 7AA championship meet at Big Lake on Feb. 18. The Vikings will face tough competition for the section championship and state meet berth, in particular from No. 9 Becker and No. 10 Sartell-St. Stephen, the two teams that finished either side of them at True Team. No. 16 Monticello, No. 18 Big Lake and No. 25 Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson help make Section 7A the state’s strongest.