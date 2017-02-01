RC girls power through another week

Stephanie Braund plays close defense against a Hinckley guard.

The Rush City girls basketball rolled through another pair of opponents last week, coming away with double-digit wins against Foley (60-46) on Jan. 24 and Hinckley-Finlayson (66-20) on Jan. 26.

Sophomore forward Jamie Guptill earned a double-double in both games to lead the Tigers to their current mark of 14-0.

After toppling conference rivals Pine City at the end of the previous week, the Tigers started slowly against Foley, allowing the Falcons to match their pace and keep the game tied 28-28 at the half.

“After a big win against Pine City, we came out flat,” head coach Joe Nelson said. “Foley is a good team, they play a tough schedule. We had a nice second half though and played better defense.”

The Tigers were back on form in the second frame, easing away from the Falcons with a 32-10 run before the subs started rotating in.

Sophomore forward Shawna Mell was the leading scorer with 19. Guptill netted 18 and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Elena Herberg scored 15 points, junior forward Stephanie Braund put up six. Sophomore guard Kaylyn Bowen scored two points, made five assists and had three steals.

Nelson was happy to see his team face a challenge and overcome it.

Jamie Guptill leads the Tigers in transition.

“We haven’t been tested a whole lot this year. If we’re going to do well in the playoffs, we want to be tested at some point before that,” Nelson said.

With most of the Tigers’ remaining schedule consisting of conference opponents they’ve already beaten handily, the best hope for an even matchup may come in a home game against St. Anthony on Feb. 21.

The Tigers were strong throughout the game against Hinckley, a team they had held to seven points in a prior meeting. The first half of this game looked much like that one – the Tigers completely stifled the Jaguar attack and made it to 23 points themselves before giving up their first basket. The Tigers held a 38-3 advantage at halftime.

Volunteer assistant coach Bob Schlagel, the former longtime activities director at the school, has been helping coach the Tigers on their defense. Nelson also cited the girls’ hard work and tenacity as factors in their opponents’ poor offensive showings.

“We’re playing the defense I expected we’d play by the end of the year,” he added. “Teams are going to continue to struggle against us if we can keep playing defense with this kind of intensity. We have some great athletes on this team.”

The Jaguars went on a mini-run early in the second half, and made good use of their trips to the free-throw line to achieve their improved offensive output.

Guptill led the scoring against Hinckley with 21 points and grabbed 10 more rebounds. Shawna Mell (13 points, eight boards) was not far from achieving a double-double of her own. Herberg (eight) and Bowen (six) were among 10 Tigers on the scoresheet: Braund, sophomore guard Katie McDonald and freshman guard Riann Daas scored four, while junior forwards Reagan Daas and Abby Moe, and eighth-grade forward Ally Rood each put up two.

The unbeaten Tigers played Ogilvie after press time and will travel to East Central on Friday, Feb. 3. The Tigers shellacked both teams in matchups earlier in the season.