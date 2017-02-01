Skid continues for NB boys

The North Branch boys basketball team is still searching for its first win in the new year. The Vikings suffered two losses last week to bring their losing skid to seven, dating back to a Dec. 30 win over Cannon Falls. The Vikings fell 65-42 at Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 24 and 54-35 to St. Francis on Jan. 27.

The Vikings battled throughout the first half against C-I, spending most of the frame down by two to four points before snatching a 29-27 lead in the dying seconds.

“I was really pleased with how we defended in the first half, holding their two top scorers down,” head coach Alex Kuhlman said.

The Viking defense faltered in the second half, allowing C-I senior center Luke Johnson and freshman guard Henry Abraham to run rampant. Abraham (24 points) and Johnson (23) accounted for 72 percent of the Bluejackets’ points, with no other player scoring above four.

For North Branch, junior guard Dylan Ramberg (12) and sophomore center Zach Gazda (11) led the scoring charge. Junior guard Brady Brodin scored nine and junior forward Dawson Linkert added five. The leading rebounders were Linkert (eight), Gazda (seven) and Ramberg (six). Gazda made four blocks, while the team held onto the ball well, keeping their total turnovers to nine.

“Our shooting continues to struggle, but we are getting better taking care of the ball,” Kuhlman said. “We crashed the glass really well in the first half, but we were a team of two halves. As a program that is trying to rebuild, it is great to see us play well for extended periods of time, we just have to work to make it so we are playing well for 36 minutes.”

The St. Francis game played out similarly to the C-I matchup. The Vikings nabbed a 16-15 lead shortly after the halfway mark in the first period, and then failed to score again until after the break while the Saints worked a 29-16 halftime lead, and a 49-19 run overall.

“St. Francis is an extremely good defensive team,” Kuhlman said. “I thought that we did a good job of handling the pressure but we are just having a hard time making shots.”

The Vikings shot 26.2 percent from the floor, following a 25.4 percent performance against C-I.

Junior forward Jonah Marcussen was the top Viking scorer with 12 followed by Gazda (10) and Ramberg (six). Brodin was the rebounding leader with six.

The Vikings dropped to 3-10 overall and are still looking for a Missisippi 8 win. They played Big Lake after press time and host Monticello on Friday, Feb. 3, before making the trip north to face Duluth Denfeld on Feb. 4.