Sports Briefs – Feb. 1, 2017

Photo by Brad O’Neil

NB girls go 1-2

The Vikings had their ups and downs last week, topping Cambridge-Isanti 55-53 before losing to Columbia Heights 54-45 and 64-43 to St. Francis. Junior forward Jillayna Hoppe, pictured, averaged 11.3 points across the three games. Junior guards Sam Pederson (10.0) and Savannah Linkert (9.6) and freshman guard Cianna Selbitschka (9.0) were the other top scorers. The Vikings stand at 6-13, with a road trip to Monticello set for Friday, Feb. 3.

NB hockey loses big, wins bigger

The Vikings were thrashed 6-1 by Rogers on Jan. 6-1 on Jan. 26, then did some thrashing themselves in a 9-1 victory over Ely on Jan. 28. The consolation goal against Rogers was scored by Nick Fairbanks on the Vikings’ lone power play. North Branch scored the first six goals in the game at Ely, as well as the final three. Brady Meyer was the offensive star, scoring his fourth goal with less than three minutes gone in the second period. Cody Moline scored two goals and Joe Moline, Tim Moll and Ryan Bikrit each scored one. Following the two lopsided games, the Vikings’ record was perfectly balanced at 9-9-1. The Vikings played road games at Cambridge-Isanti and Big Lake after press time. They return to the ice on Saturday, Feb. 4, for a home game against Princeton.

Forliti’s pair helps Saints beat River Hawks 3-2

North Branch junior Kaylyn Forliti scored two second-period goals in a Jan. 24 home tilt with North Wright County – a co-op squad from St. Michael Albertville, Annandale and Monticello High Schools – before Sydney Green scored the gamewinner with two seconds left in overtime. Forliti currently stands second on the team in goals (11) and total points (17). The Saints had a tougher time in two subsequent road games last week, falling 4-1 at Anoka on Jan. 26 and 2-0 at Rogers on Jan. 27. The Saints (13-9-1) play the final game of their regular season on Feb. 3 at Cambridge-Isanti.

Tigers find a win on road trip

The Rush City boys basketball team played three games away from home last week, including one at St. Cloud State University. The Tigers lost that game 70-41 against Eden Valley-Watkins and also took a 59-39 win at East Central and a 70-55 loss at Hinckley-Finlayson. These mixed results moved the Tigers’ record to 3-9 overall and 3-5 within the Great River Conference. The Tigers will host the return game against East Central on Thursday, Feb. 2.

RC/B wrestling falls short

The Rush City/Braham wrestling team suffered two single-point losses in a triangular meet on Friday, Jan. 27. RC/B lost 42-41 against Mille Lacs, then fell 43-42 to hosts Holdingford. Holdingford emerged as the evening’s champions by beating Mille Lacs 38-36 in another close duel. RC/B will host two meets in the comings weeks, one at each of the constituent schools: Ogilvie will visit Rush City on Friday, Feb. 3, and Chisago Lakes will provide the competition at Braham on Feb. 9.

Vikettes to host section dance championship

North Branch Area High School will be the venue for the Section 2AA Dance Championships this Saturday, Feb. 4. Jazz dancing will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the high kick competition at 12:45 p.m. The top three squads in each category will advance to the state championship on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The Vikettes will contend with Mississippi 8 champions Chisago Lakes, Big Lake, Monticello, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Duluth Denfeld, Fridley, Hermantown, Pine City, Proctor, Robbinsdale Cooper and Zimmerman.