NB Council approves TIF district for Premier Marine

The construction of Premier Marine’s new home in North Branch is now a step closer to fruition after the North Branch City Council unanimously approved a tax-increment financing district for the business Jan. 24, which hopes to break ground in the city’s Interstate Business Park this year.

Mikaela Huot, from Springsted, the city’s financial adviser, explained that the purpose of TIF financing is to capture increased taxes from the project and redirect that money to a portion of the costs related to the construction of the new facility, which will have hundreds of employees.

“The project is expected to generate about $8.9 million of new value to the city,” she said. “The taxes from that from that $8.9 million increase would be redirected to finance a portion of the cost related to that project, at which point the increased taxes would go on the general tax rolls for all of the taxing entities — the city, county and school district.”

She noted that the TIF district would last until 2027.

Once completed, the new manufacturing facility will be 160,000 square feet on 20 acres of land in the business park. While Premier Marine looked at sites within its existing community, Wyoming, the company was unable to identify sites available to meet its growth needs, according to a press release from Greater MSP.