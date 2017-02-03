Neu is a strong conservative

To the editor

It has only been a month, and already the Republicans have passed major legislation to improve health care in Minnesota. In the works now are tax relief bills, a repeal of the Sunday liquor sales ban, bills to strengthen our Second Amendment rights, and more! It is truly an exciting time for conservatives in Minnesota.

On Feb. 14, we have an opportunity to send another strong conservative voice to the legislature. Her name is Anne Neu. Anne served on the North Branch Planning Commission and spent years working to elect conservatives who share our Chisago County values. She currently is the vice president of Minnesota Excellence in Public Service Series, which provides training to conservative women in order to help them fulfill leadership roles in government.

Anne is just the type of leader we need representing our community at the Capitol. Let us send someone with Chisago County values to represent us in the legislature. I hope you will join me in voting for Anne Neu for the special election on Feb. 14.

Susie Brooks

North Branch