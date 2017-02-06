Lifetime Rush City Resident and Excavator

Frank Strelow of Rush City passed away at Ecumen Parmly LifePointes in Chisago City on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the age of 83.Frank is survived by his son Mark (Shawn) Strelow of Rush City; daughter Kelly Lindstrom of Woodbury; grandchildren, Jennifer Strelow, Michael Strelow, Nicholas, Alexander and Mitchell Lindstrom; great-grandchildren Jason, Jada, Lyle Jr., Yoree, Anthony and Mikyla; many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Melvina Strelow, Marion Flatum, Agnes Lee and brother Marvin Strelow.Funeral services for Frank will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017 with a time of visitation and reviewal on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A spring interment is planned in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Rush Lake.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapelwww.funeralandcremationservice.com