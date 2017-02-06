Shirley Margaret Hjerpe

Shirley Hjerpe of Rush City passed away peacefully at Ecumen of North Branch on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the age of 90.

Shirley Margaret Eiffler was born September 7, 1926 to Arthur and Ann (Doncaster) Eiffler in Friesland, Minnesota. She grew up with her siblings, Jim, Jack and Jean Eiffler in Pine County.

In May 1945, Shirley graduated from Pine City High School. On October 7, 1955, Shirley married Elworth “Al” Hjerpe. They owned a dairy farm in Rush City where they raised their four children, Steve, Linda, Nancy and an infant daughter Pam who died at birth. In January 1989, Al passed away.

She was a loving mother and energetic farm wife who enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, baking and basketball. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley is survived by her son Steve (Sue) Hjerpe of Rush City; daughters, Linda (Fred) Mell of Hibbing and Nancy (Greg) Rosol of Bird Island; grandchildren, Travis, Kati, and Molly Hjerpe all of Rush City and Erin (Matt) Schmidt of Starbuck; sister-in-law Ardys Hjerpe of Cross Lake; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Art and Ann Eiffler; husband Al Hjerpe; infant daughter Pamela Hjerpe; siblings Jim (Nellie) Eiffler, Jean (Charles) Hansen and Jack (Ardis) Eiffler.

Pastor Ruth Titus will officiate funeral services for Shirley at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Olson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for 1-1/2 hours prior to the funeral service. Music will be provided by organist Carolyn Holmstrom and soloist Naomi Barnes. Casket bearers include Reid Masloski, Eric Frank, Mark Olson, Loring Olson and Fred Mell with the interment in the First Lutheran Cemetery of Rush City.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.

www.funeralandcremationservice.com