William “Bill” R. Hunter, age 52 of Stacy, formerly of Isanti, and Cloquet, was called home to Jesus on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after battling cancer with an extremely positive attitude.

Bill was a kind, sensitive and gentle man who loved his family. He was a graduate of E.J. Cooper Senior High in 1982, and later went on to North Hennepin Community College and Hennepin Technical College where he received is AA degree and graduated from the Ford Motor Company ASSET Program sponsored by Ryland Ford of Duluth. Bill worked at various Ford dealerships throughout his career, first as a mechanic and later in parts sales. For nearly 16 years, he worked at Parts Midwest, Inc. in Minneapolis, a part of the Saint Cloud Industrial Products, Inc. (SCIPI) family. He spent all of his spare time in his man cave or “Shop” as he called it. When folks walked in they instantly knew he was a fan of “Ford.” This is where he enjoyed rebuilding bigger engines, restoring vehicles, and making his truck louder, after all “loud pipes saves lives,” he would say.

A twist to his “Fords” was an 87 Buick Grand National he was restoring. He really loved this car and dreamt of taking it to car shows. After finally getting the car back from the body shop, restored and painted, Bill took it out for his first test drive. That test drive lasted about three (3) miles when he confirmed that some of the gauges were not working, so to avoid the risk of blowing up that turbo engine, he turned around and went home. He spent this past summer trying to get those new gauges installed. Unfortunately, with his limited mobility from the cancer he never completed that project and never fulfilled his dream. Family and friends will strive to make this happen in his memory. Music was a huge part of Bill’s life and he enjoyed a variety of it. He always had music playing that reflected his mood. He enjoyed talking to family and friends about the various artists and even quizzing them on “who is this.” He had a large collection of CD’s he would listen to in the Shop. After getting sick and being in the house more, he would spend hours downloading and streaming music on the computer.

A lot people call “football” a season, for Bill it was NASCAR, and this is even the theme in his game room, where he fondly displayed his collection of die cast cars. Some of the cars were because he liked the drivers, others were memories of certain races and yet others were just because he liked the paint scheme on the car. For years, Bill participated in the “Coors Light Challenge” a sort of racing fantasy game with over 500 people in the automotive industry participating annually. One year he placed in the top five, so he was good at it.

Preceded in death by his stepson, Robert (Robbie) Wissler; sister, Robin Greiner; sister-in-law, Bekki (Kopka) Miller; parents, Lois and William Hunter; and mother-in-law, Colleen Kopka.

Bill is survived by wife, Shelly; children, Amanda (Tim) Weyek of Duluth, Brandon (Cari) Wissler of East Bethel; six grandkids, Brayden, Logan and Peyton Weyek, and Kiana, Harley and Rosalee Wissler; sisters, Wendy Dunham and Sandy Wilhelm of Hibbing; brother, Larry Johnson of Greys Lake, IL; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Access Church in North Branch with Pastor Kevin Haseltine officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 7th at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment at the Isanti Union Cemetery in Isanti.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstrandfh.com.