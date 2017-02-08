A son, brother and friend

< > Barb Hartman and her husband, Nick Hartman, and Matt Heath pose with the mermaid at Rainy Lake in August 2011, the family’s last trip together.

Rush City man’s memory lives on through ‘Matt Fest’

When Barb Hartman recalls the best memories she has of her little brother, Matt Heath, what comes to mind is when he would drive the two of them around Rainy Lake in a boat on tranquil summer days during family vacations.

“I always looked forward to getting to do that with him,” she said. “We’d go out exploring, looking for uninhabited islands. I had one I called my island, and he had one he called his. That was one of the last times I really spent a lot of time with him — up at the lake fishing and boating and swimming and all that good stuff.”

Matt died Dec. 27, 2012, as the result of an vehicle accident in Rush City. He was 21 years old. His family and friends were devastated following his passing, but they knew they wanted Matt’s memory to live on.

“That New Year’s Eve, they (people who wanted to remember Matt) had a get-together, and that was the first Matt Fest,” Matt’s mother, JoEllen Heath, explained.

Now in its fifth year, Matt Fest has grown in size and scope. The aim of the event is to raise money for charitable causes that have a connection to who Matt was as a person.

This year, the organization receiving the proceeds from Matt Fest is the Rush to Rescue program, a partnership between Minnesota’s Wags to Whiskers Animal Rescue and the Rush City Correctional Facility.

“They rescue dogs that are homeless and otherwise would have a high chance of being euthanized,” Hartman said. “They place them with inmates and teach the inmates how to train them and care for them. It’s kind of a mutually beneficial thing. All of the dogs in the program get adopted.”

Hartman said Matt had a dog that he loved growing up.

“We sort of maybe wanted to do something related to animals, because my brother had dog named Fred,” she said. “After he died, Fred ran away, and we looked for him for about a year and a half or more, and we never found him.”

Matt Fest will be held 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18 at Froggy’s Bar in Pine City, 209 Fifth St. SE. Music will be provided by a half dozen artists, and there will be a medallion hunt and a silent auction.

A laid-back, humorous person

Matt’s mother, his sister and his good friend, Chris Defibaugh, all said Matt was a fun person to be around and he had a great sense of humor. His sister and his mother remembered that humor being mischievous at times.

“One year up at the lake, we stayed in a houseboat,” Hartman said. “Matt was probably only around 6 years old. During the night, he climbed over me, got the box of fruit snacks out of the cupboard, ate them all, and stuffed the wrappers under my pillow to frame me. The next day I asked for a package of fruit snacks and our mom snapped, ‘I think you’ve had enough, haven’t you!’ I had no idea why she was yelling at me while my brother was laughing.”

JoEllen Heath remembered her son’s quirky traits, including collecting furniture.

“If he would be driving along and he’d find a couch that someone had thrown out and it was at the end of their driveway, it found its way into my basement,” she said with a laugh. “He had six couches in my basement. Half the basement was the utility-laundry room. The other half he had turned into his man cave. He had couches, the Xbox, and he had a TV. He even had a refrigerator down there.”

Defibaugh agreed with the assertions about Matt’s personality.

“He was always happy,” he said. “He was always finding humor in anything — anything you can imagine. I feel like he didn’t care if anyone else laughed at his humor.”

Defibaugh said he had become friends with Matt’s sister before forging a bond with him. Hartman and Defibaugh were five years older than Matt, and when Hartman moved away is when Defibaugh got to know Matt better. Matt would come and watch Defibaugh play bass and sing in his band, which would sometimes do shows at Froggy’s.

“We pretty much hung out for six years solid,” he said, continuing that it’s hard for him to imagine that if Matt were alive today he’d be 26 years old. “That just blows my mind,” he said. “I can’t believe it’s been that long.”

As a small reminder of his friend, Defibaugh keeps Matt’s contact information in his cellphone.

“I still keep his phone number in my phone, so I can see his name when I’m scrolling through,” he said. “I will never delete that number.”

When thinking about all of the days she has now spent without her son, JoEllen simply said, “I miss him.”

Hartman said dealing with Matt’s death was difficult for everybody who cared about him, and it took something unexpected for her to begin to heal.

“I couldn’t even leave the house for a long time,” she said. “It got to the point where I decided I needed to look for a volunteer opportunity or something to just get me a sense of purpose again. I was looking for some place to go plant trees for Arbor Day, that spring after he died, and stumbled upon an ad looking for an owl handler at a nature center. So with no experience, I went in and interviewed for that, and they took me on. I’ve been doing that for almost four years now. I’m the lead volunteer raptor handler at Tamarack Nature Center.”

Her work at the nature center has been soothing, and now it’s an integral part of Hartman’s life.

“I’m not really the type of person to believe things happen for a reason, to be honest,” she said. “But that has become a huge part of my life and it has helped me get through the loss, and I feel like if anything could happen for a reason, I think it was that. Somehow Matt put that in front of me. He said, ‘Well, I’m not here anymore, but here’s something else you can care about.’”

Matt Fest

8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18 at Froggy’s Bar in Pine City, 209 Fifth St. SE.

Event features:

• Medallion hunt ($100 prize to the winner)

• Silent auction

• Music by:

– Dreadwolf

– Skies Went Red

– Chaos Network

– The Mighty Black Lung

– Brandon Dewitt

– Andrew Palmer

Entry is free. Donations, both monetary and prizes for the silent auction, are welcome. This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Rush to Rescue program to help save homeless dogs. Anyone who has questions about Matt Fest can contact Chris Defibaugh at theaddisonchris@gmail.com.

Anyone who can’t make Matt Fest but would like to donate to the Rush To Rescue program can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/mattfest