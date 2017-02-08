Dragons clinch Two Rivers Conference championship

The Pine City/Rush City hockey co-op’s final game on its Two Rivers Conference schedule happened to line up as a de facto championship game against St. Paul Highland Park on Feb. 3, and the Dragons won that deciding game 3-1 to avenge their only league loss of the season and take the title with a 9-1, 18-point record.

Playing on the road, the Dragons started slowly, relying on the goaltending heroics of junior Luke Murphy to keep the game scoreless at the first intermission.

“The game started very rocky,” head coach Grant Nicoll said. “We were lucky to get out of the first period with a 0-0 score. Murphy played out of his mind to hold us in that game.”

Murphy saved 15 Highland Park attempts in the first period and 40 of 41 overall.

The Dragons broke through 21 seconds into the second period during a power play that continued from before the break. Junior T.J. Roth opened the scoring, assisted by senior Brendan Westbrook. Junior Jonah Bergstrom doubled the Dragons’ advantage midway through the period, set up by freshman Dusty Bergstrom and sophomore Logan Johnson.

“The second saw the boys come out and play the way we all know they can,” Nicoll said. “We had many scoring opportunities. We had boys step up and play, from our top guys all the way through our secondary lines, defense and goalie.”

Roth scored again in the third period to consolidate the Dragons’ lead, again on a power play. Senior Jake Lindblom and Jonah Bergstrom were credited with the assists.

Highland Park forward Peter Dadlez scored a power-play goal to shrink the deficit, but the Scots could claw no closer.

The Scots engaged in rough, chippy play late in the game, and Nicoll was proud of his players for holding the composure.

“Many (Dragons players) were cheap-shotted and punched, especially at the end of the game,” Nicoll said. “They all stood strong and showed that they were the bigger men.”

The Dragons also won the conference title in 2015-16. Combined with this year’s championship, the Dragons have gone back-to-back for the first time in team history.

The Dragons (16-7) hosted a co-op of five Wisconsin schools (Webster, Siren, Frederic, Luck and Grantsburg) after press time on Feb. 7 and will close out their regular season run against Proctor at home on Feb. 9. They will learn their seeding and initial opponents for the Section 5A playoffs over the weekend. Play-in games for the lowest seeds will commence on Feb. 21, but the Dragons will likely be ranked high enough to skip that round and begin instead on Feb. 23. All playoff games will be contested on the higher-seeded team’s home ice until the final, which will be held at Elk River on March 2.