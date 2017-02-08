NB chamber speaker talks about pet health, wellness

Kaurie Jeske, an account executive with Wapiti Labs, speaks at a Lunch and Learn North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce meeting Jan. 26.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Dogs and cats might be little, manic balls of energy when they’re young, but as they age, their owners sometimes notice lethargy creeping in, and perhaps their fuzzy little fur balls are becoming just that: round.

Kaurie Jeske, an account executive with Wapiti Labs, an animal supplement company with an office in North Branch, spoke about pet health and wellness during a North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn meeting Jan. 26. She noted that she’s talked to people who have told her their pets lack energy, are overweight and some of them have problems with their skin and fur.

If a pet owner is noticing health problems with their animal, the first thing they should think of addressing is the animal’s diet, before supplements are even considered, Jeske noted. She continued that pet owners should read the label of the foods they’re giving their pets and know what they mean.

She said some less nutritious pet foods might have an ingredient list that reads like this: chicken, whole grain, corn, barley, rice, chicken byproduct meal, whole grain wheat and corn gluten meal.

“They’re fillers,” she said of the ingredients like corn, rice and grain. “They’re inexpensive to put in, which is why you pay an inexpensive amount at the store.”

Janey Shaddrick, an area dog trainer who attended the meeting, chimed in that although an ingredient list might have chicken in it, which people would think is a good source of protein for their animal, they should know how the chicken is portioned out in the food.

“When it says just ‘chicken,’ that’s whole chicken, water included, and it’s a dry food, so all that water goes away,” she said. “They put it on the ingredient list in order of weight, so the weight is with the water, but the water is not in the food.”

Jeske said animal owners should be looking for an ingredient list that looks more like this: lamb, lamb meal, whole ground pollock (fish), ground barley, oatmeal.

She also explained that it’s good to look for foods that are baked, as opposed to extruded.

“Most of the commercial foods you’ll find are extruded, which basically means they cook the heck out it, and away go all of the benefits,” she said.

She further explained that pets can get nutrition benefits from eating raw meats, and this is something that she does with her dogs. But if the animals have never been fed raw before, the meat should be introduced slowly by mixing it with their dry cooked food. She noted some vets approve of this nutrition method while others do not advise it.

Supplements

If a dog or cat is on a healthy diet, but they still seem to be having health issues, that’s when supplements can be considered, Jeske said. Wapiti Labs makes an array of supplements which are said to increase mobility, support kidney health and help with stamina and the immune system.

Some of their supplements have elk antler velvet, which contains vitamins and minerals, including joint-boosting chondroitin. The elk velvet is mixed with traditional Chinese herbs in some of the supplements.

Wapiti partners with Wolf Creek Ranch in Sturgeon Lake to receive the elk velvet.

“Wolf Creek Elk Ranch offers the elk a completely pollution-free, natural environment,” according to the ranch’s website. “To reduce stress, grazing land does not exceed two animals per acre. All animals are certified by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and are registered with the North American Elk Breeders Association. Routine checks are conducted by a registered veterinarian and a certified nutritionist to ensure proper health and nutrition. Wolf Creek Elk Ranch has been certified CWD (chronic wasting disease) and tuberculosis free.”

For more information about Wapiti Labs, visit www.wapitilabsinc.com.