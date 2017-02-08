NB girls drop two conference games

The North Branch girls basketball team dropped a pair of 10-point Mississippi 8 contests last week, falling 58-48 to Big Lake on Jan. 31 and 54-44 to Monticello on Feb. 3.

The Vikings fell into a 7-0 hole early in the Big Lake game and never quite managed to pull even. The Vikings trailed 24-16 at halftime.

“We would make a run and get it close and they would answer every time with a run,” head coach Jerome Huselid said. “It took us awhile to adapt to Big Lake’s quickness. We had a difficult time defending the perimeter as they really attacked offensively. They had some veteran players that really moved the ball nice and attacked the paint on the dribble.”

Junior guard Savannah Linkert was the top scorer for either team, finishing with 16. Freshman guard Cianna Selbitschka scored eight and junior guard Sam Pederson finished with six. Junior forward Jillayna Hoppe grabbed nine rebounds; Selbitschka added seven and Pederson six.

The Vikings also fell behind early at Monticello, going into halftime with a 29-16 deficit.

“We played very well at times but really struggled defending a few of their posts,” Huselid said. “They had three posts that were 6-foot and could catch and finish very well. We had a tough time matching up.”

No Viking player reached double digits in scoring. Selbitschka and Pederson (nine each) and Hoppe (eight) came closest. Eighth-grade guard Katherine Carlson scored six. Hoppe was the rebounding leader again, with seven.

The Vikings hosted St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7 after press time. They will hit the road for a conference clash against Rogers on Feb. 10.