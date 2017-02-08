NB hockey rights ship

Sophomore forward Brady Meyer netted a hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Becker/Big Lake on Jan. 31 and scored two more times in a 7-2 victory over Princeton on Feb. 4.

A little more than a week ago, the North Branch boys hockey team was reeling in the wake of a five-game losing skid that saw its record slip below .500 for the first time. Since then, the Vikings have turned themselves around and gone on a four-game winning tear that remained active at press time, including three big victories last week: 5-1 over Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 30, 9-0 against Becker/Big Lake on Jan. 31 and 7-2 over 2016 state qualifiers Princeton on Feb. 4.

Cambridge-Isanti took the lead on its opening move of the game, scoring its goal only nine seconds after the puck dropped. From then on, although both teams had their chances – C-I put 29 total shots on goal to North Branch’s 27 – only the Vikings were able to find the net.

Senior Nick Fairbanks finally evened the scores with 3:36 remaining in the period before sophomore Jacob Richards gave the Vikings the lead less than two minutes later.

Neither team could beat the opposing goaltender in the second period, but the Vikings netted three times in the third to put the game away. Junior Cody Moline scored first, followed by junior defenseman Tim Moll. Fairbanks notched his second of the game with just over five minutes remaining.

Junior goaltender Trevor Mellen was perfect after the early goal, stopping the Bluejackets’ last 28 shots.

Becker/Big Lake held the Vikings at bay until the final minute of the first period before Moline opened the scoring. The Vikings broke the game open with six goals in the second period, including four between the 2:15 and 0:26 marks. Sophomore Brady Meyer and junior Nick Jensen both netted twice in the frame, with senior Ryan Byrkit and Richards adding one each.

Meyer completed his hat trick in the third, while Moline completed his brace as the Vikings played add-on in the third. The Vikings took 40 total shots on goal against Becker’s 13 – all of which Mellen stopped to earn his second shutout of the year.

As in the Cambridge game, the Vikings fell behind early against Princeton, but Moline stemmed the tide when he intercepted a Tiger pass in the last minute of the first period and buried an unassisted goal. The Vikings took over in the second and third periods, scoring three goals per frame to finish off last year’s Section 5A champions. Moline scored a second, while Meyer scored two of his own. Seniors Joe Fabini, Matt Kratzke and Connor Lee scored one goal each.

The Vikings’ win streak brought their record to 11-8-1. They took on Mora/Milaca and St. Paul Highland Park after press time and will host Cambridge-Isanti again on Feb. 11.