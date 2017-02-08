Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING

7:00 P.M

The Chisago County Planning Commission will meet in regular public hearing on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 131 of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. Planning Commission members will also tour the agenda items on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. departing from Chisago County Public Works, at 31325 Park Trail, Center City, MN. The following are the items of new business on the agenda:

Jake Freedlund – Mr. Freedlund requests a conditional use permit to operate an auto sales and auto repair business at property located in Fish Lake Township, Sec.26, T.36, R.22 at 43481 Cedarcrest Trail (PID #03.00397.00).

Tara M. Guy

Assistant Zoning Director

