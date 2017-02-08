Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING

7:00 P.M

The Chisago County Board of Adjustment will meet in its regular public hearing session on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. They will also make a tour of the agenda items on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. departing from Public Works at 31325 Oasis Road, Center City, MN. The following are the agenda items of new business:

Ron and Brenda Green – The Greens request a variance to build a garage closer to the side property line than the required setback. This is located in Nessel Township, Clobes Addition, Lot 1, at 3060 Clover Way, Rush City, MN (#06.00807.10).

Tara M. Guy

Assistant Zoning Director

