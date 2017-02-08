Notice of Public Hearings – SUNRISE TOWNSHIP

CHISAGO COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ESTABLISH A SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT AND BUSINESS SUBSIDY CRITERIA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of Sunrise Township will conduct a public hearing on the 23rd day of February 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Royal Wilcox Community Center located at 41275 Oak Street, North Branch, Minnesota to consider the establishment of a Subordinate Service District pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 365A to help facilitate the installation and financing of high speed internet through CenturyLink (who would ultimately own the broadband system and provide the service) for the properties within the CenturyLink service area within the Township. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed Subordinate Service District will be heard at this public hearing.

The Town Board will also conduct a public hearing on the 23rd day of February 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Royal Wilcox Community Center located at 41275 Oak Street, North Branch, Minnesota to consider the adoption of criteria for granting business subsidies by the Township and awarding of a business subsidy to CenturyLink, under Minnesota Statutes 116J.993 through 116J.995. A copy of the proposed business subsidy criteria and summary of the subsidy agreement are on file and available for public inspection by contacting the Town Clerk at (651) 647-6046.

/s/ Wendy Kowalke

Town Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 8, 15, 2017

