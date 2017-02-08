Probates – AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION TO ALLOW FINAL ACCOUNT, SETTLE AND DISTRIBUTE ESTATE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 13-PR-11-75

Estate of

David M. Hermann,

Decedent

NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition signed by Karla Hermann, for an Order on Petition to Allow Final Account, Settle and Distribute Estate (Petition) has been filed with the Court.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on April 21st, 2017 at 1:00 pm (*Actual Start) by this Court at 313 North Main Street, Center City, Minnesota 55012

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fourteen days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: February 2, 2017

BY THE COURT

Suzanne Bollman,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kathleen E. Karnowski,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David A. Rephan

CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA

17 Washington Ave N Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN, 55401

Attorney License No: 253753

Telephone: (612) 336-2919

FAX: (612) 336-2940

drephan@chestnutcambronne.com

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 8, 15, 2017

650488