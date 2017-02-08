Probates – AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION TO ALLOW FINAL ACCOUNT, SETTLE AND DISTRIBUTE ESTATE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CHISAGO
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 13-PR-11-75
Estate of
David M. Hermann,
Decedent
NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition signed by Karla Hermann, for an Order on Petition to Allow Final Account, Settle and Distribute Estate (Petition) has been filed with the Court.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on April 21st, 2017 at 1:00 pm (*Actual Start) by this Court at 313 North Main Street, Center City, Minnesota 55012
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fourteen days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: February 2, 2017
BY THE COURT
Suzanne Bollman,
Judge of District Court
/s/ Kathleen E. Karnowski,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David A. Rephan
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
17 Washington Ave N Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN, 55401
Attorney License No: 253753
Telephone: (612) 336-2919
FAX: (612) 336-2940
drephan@chestnutcambronne.com
Published in the
ECM Post Review
February 8, 15, 2017
650488