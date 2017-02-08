RC boys score a century against Ogilvie

Senior Tyler Oscarson achieved a triple-double against Ogilvie with 22 points, 11 steals and 11 assists.

The Rush City boys achieved a rare triple-digit score in a 100-35 victory over Ogilvie on Jan. 31.

Senior forward Dylan Groshens was responsible for just under a quarter of the Tigers’ points, leading the team with 24. Senior guard Tyler Oscarson was close behind with 22 and earned a triple-double by adding 11 steals and 11 assists to his scoring haul. Sophomore forward Brandon Guptill netted 13.

With the Tigers up 59-17 at the half, the starters spent most of the second frame on the bench, allowing the reserves to complete the Tigers’ journey to 100. Sophomore Sam Sybrant scored 11 points to lead a bench effort that saw junior varsity players put up 20 altogether.

“Just about everybody scored,” head coach Jeremy Albright said.

The Tigers also rolled past Ogilvie 81-41 on Feb. 2 to improve their overall record to 5-9 and balance their Great River Conference record at 5-5, lifting them into fourth place behind league powers Hinckley-Finlayson, Braham and Pine City.

Albright believes that his young team is starting to turn a corner.

“As much inexperience as we had at the beginning of the year, I knew it was going to take time to get (the younger players) to the varsity level,” Albright said. “I’m really proud of them for sticking together through a weird season where a lot of games got postponed early on.

We’ve had a lot of practice time, and that’s paying off now that we’re playing more together. The communication is much better, and defensively we’re playing better.”

Albright also cited the leadership of Oscarson, the only returning starter from last season.

“Tyler would have had every right to get frustrated, going from playing with older guys to having to show the inexperienced guys the way to play,” Albright said. “But he has not gotten that way at all. He’s been such a great leader for us.”

At press time the Tigers faced a challenging game at Holdingford, a makeup game from the St. John’s Prep Christmas tournament that was curtailed by a blizzard. They were also set to visit Isle on Feb. 7 before making the short jaunt to Pine City on Feb. 10. The Tigers’ next home game will be against Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, Feb. 16. A junior varsity game will commence at 6 p.m., with the varsity tilt to follow.