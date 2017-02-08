RC girls keep on winning

Buried somewhere between a breaking report about water being wet and an urgent bulletin concerning the blueness of the sky comes the news that the Rush City girls basketball team won every game it played last week. To nobody’s surprise, the Tigers completed season sweeps over Ogilvie (66-47) and East Central (50-14) to improve to 16-0 on the season and 12-0 in the Great River Conference.

Three Tigers reached double-figures in scoring against Ogilvie. Sophomore Elena Herberg led the way with 20, while sophomore Jamie Guptill earned a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Kaylyn Bowen scored 10 and added seven assists. Junior Stephanie Braund scored eight and sophomore Katie McDonald added six. Sophomore Shawna Mell was held to four points but was credited with five assists; Herberg led all players in assists with eight. Guptill and Mell combined for nine steals.

The Tigers allowed East Central to score just four points in the first half, which is perhaps less surprising than the fact that this is only Rush City’s third-best defensive stand in a half this year.

Mell was back to her usual self in the shooting department, nearly outscoring East Central by herself and leading the Tigers with 13. Bowen scored 10 again, Herberg finished with nine, with Guptill (eight) and Braund (seven) following. Eighth-grader Ally Rood put up two while freshman Riann Daas made a free throw.

Guptill pulled down 10 rebounds and made three blocks. Mell also blocked three shots. Bowen led the team in steals (five) and assists (three); Braund and Mell forced four turnovers each.

The Tigers played Isle on Feb. 7 and will venture out to Onamia on Feb. 9. They will return home for a date with the GRC’s second-best team, Pine City, on Monday, Feb. 13.