Sports Briefs – Feb. 8, 2017

Loss streak continues for NB boys

The North Branch boys basketball team has lost 10 straight games dating back to a Dec. 30 win over Cannon Falls. Last week, defeat came at the hands of Big Lake (75-41), Monticello (87-43) and Duluth Denfeld (76-65). Dylan Ramberg (10 points) and Zach Gazda (eight) led the Vikings against Big Lake. Brady Brodin (12) and Ramberg (nine) were the top scorers against Monticello. Stats from the Denfeld game were not available at press time. The Vikings (3-13) played St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7 and will have two other chances to break their skid this week, against Rogers on Feb. 10 and at Cloquet on Feb. 11.

NB gymnastics topples STMA

The Vikings gymnastics squad beat St. Michael-Albertville 141.65 to 138.5 on Jan. 31 in its final home meet of the year. Keeley Ertl put up another impressive performance to win the all-around with a 37.125 score, just a fraction below her season-best (37.225). The Vikings are 9-1 in head-to-head meets and completed one final dual at St. Francis on Feb. 7 after press time. The junior varsity gymnasts will compete in the Mississippi 8 JV championship on Feb. 10 at Princeton, while the varsity tumblers will prepare for the Section 7A championship on Feb. 18 at Big Lake. The Vikings are ranked third in the section behind Becker and Sartell/St. Stephen, though the three squads are all within three-tenths of a point of one another in current scoring average.

Saints stumble into sectionals

The St. Francis/North Branch girls hockey co-op struggled in its final week of regular season play, failing to score a goal in losses to Lakeville North (5-0) on Jan. 30 and Cambridge-Isanti (1-0) on Feb. 3. The Saints have only managed one tally in their last four games as their has record slipped to 13-11-1. The Saints begin their journey in the Section 7AA playoffs at Forest Lake on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and will play another road game on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. if they advance. In addition to Forest Lake, rated No. 12 in the latest state rankings, the 7AA bracket is highlighted by No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman and No. 19 Grand Rapids/Greenway.

RC wrestling heads to conference on a winning note The Rush City/Braham wrestlers notched a dual meet victory over Ogilvie by a 48-36 count on Feb. 3. The team’s next bouts will come at the Great River Conference tournament on Feb. 10 at Ogilvie beginning at 5 p.m.

Miska named rookie of the month

2013 North Branch graduate Hunter Miska, currently a freshman goaltender for the University of Minnesota, Duluth, hockey outfit, has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the month for January. In eight games between the Bulldog pipes last month, Miska recorded five wins and two draws, allowing only 1.84 goals per game. A native of Stacy, Miska spent two seasons with the North Branch team and also played junior hockey for the Pentiction (British Columbia) Vees and Dubuque (Iowa) Fighting Saints before enrolling at UMD. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA hockey poll.

