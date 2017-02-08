Vikettes exit stage with top-half finishes

The Vikettes’ jazz routine “Unsteady” earned the team a fifth place finish at the Section 2AA championship.

The North Branch dance team finished up its season at home on Feb. 4 when it played host to the Section 2AA dance championships. The Vikettes placed fifth of 11 in jazz and sixth of 12 in kick, improving its placement in both categories over last season. The top three teams in each category advanced to the Class AA state championship.

The Vikettes’ season was highlighted by a win in the kick category with their “Thunder” routine at the Forest Lake Invitational on Dec. 3. The team was forced to scrap their original jazz routine and learn a new one in January, leaving themselves with only one month to perfect their “Unsteady” feature.

“Once we changed our dance, we moved up and beat a lot of teams we hadn’t beaten before,” coach Bobbi Disrud said. “Next year, hopefully we can really come along in the jazz category.”

The Vikettes will say goodbye to seniors Abby Callahan, Natalia Jaminez, Mckenna Lawrence, Megan Malone, Riley McGough, Josie Osowski and Jillian Yerges. Callahan and Yerges were named to the all-conference team.