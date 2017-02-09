Announcements

Connie Jane Coleman (nee Savage)

Connie Coleman, age 75, assed away peacefully in Cambridge Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2017. Preceded in death by parents Wally and Dorothy Savage. She is survived by her children: Tracey (John) Fearon, Todd (Kerry), and Kristen (Jeff) Blake. Grandchildren: Amber (Meme), Kari Ann, Amanda, Emily (Jeremy), Ken (Alex), Kyle, Kelsey, and Kaeley. Great-grandchildren: Maddison, Austin, Javier, and Adelyn. She will be greatly missed by all and her spirit will live on in the lives of her family. Private family services.

