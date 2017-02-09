Transgender activist gives lecture at area church

Julie Wells and JoAnn Doran, who organize forums through Growing in Faith Ministries at Common Ground, pose with Barbara Satin.

Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

About 70 people gathered in the sanctuary at Common Ground Church in Cambridge Jan. 29 after the regular worship service to hear the story of LGBTQ activist Barbara Satin.

The church website gave a short biography of Satin: “(Satin) is a transgender activist who focuses her work on issues of faith and aging for the LGBTQ community, with an emphasis on affirmation and welcome for trans and gender-non-conforming people. She works on a local and a national level and last May was appointed by President Obama to serve on the White House Faith-based and Neighborhood Initiatives Advisory Council. She is a member of Living Table United Church of Christ in Minneapolis and has served on the Executive Council of the UCC.”

Julie Wells and JoAnn Doran organize forums through Growing in Faith Ministries at Common Ground. Wells said that the goal of these forums is to “address issues not only inside our church but outside our church where we spend most of our time.”

Topics covered have included everything from social justice to aging.

“We haven’t run out of ideas yet,” Wells said.

As Satin (who was born David) got up to speak, she thanked everyone for the opportunity to speak, but most importantly, she thanked the attendees for the opportunity to worship with them.

“My story is a pretty good model of what trans people of my age are experiencing,” she said.

Satin is 82 years old. She said with a touch of irony that her work around aging issues in the LBGTQ community is of “self-centered intent.”

“I want to make sure people are welcoming to me (in the faith-based care community) and when I need services that they will be available,” she said.

By the age of 5, Satin said that she noticed an interest in more feminine aspects of life and less masculine ones.

“I didn’t have anyone to talk to,” she said. “My mother was a widow raising four kids, and I didn’t want to put more burden on her. I couldn’t go to the priest because they would tell me it was a sin and stop it, which wasn’t helpful, and I couldn’t go to a doctor because he probably knew less about it then I did. So I just tucked it inside and tried to hide who I really was. It was a successful defense mechanism.”

As she grew older, Satin decided to be a priest. But after a year and a half in seminary, she had an incident on a basketball court that changed everything. She had missed an easy pass and in her embarrassment realized that she had missed the pass because she had noticed a girl.

“I don’t remember what she looked like, but I loved her dress and wanted it. I knew then this wouldn’t work. I was thinking I was cursed by God because I didn’t know anyone else who had feelings like me. I was trying to understand but didn’t have any resources to help me.”

So Satin joined the Air Force.

“It allowed me to wear a silk scarf, leather jacket and drive a yellow convertible,” she remembered.

Finally, she decided to try getting married. According to Satin, this is what a lot of transgender people attempt.

“After three or four months, the feelings (of wanting to be a different gender) were still there, but I had made a commitment and I wanted to follow through,” she said.

Satin has three children and seven grandchildren.

“It was very rewarding to me, but I was always afraid someone would find out about me and everything would come crashing down,” she said.

It wasn’t until Satin had retired from a successful business career and her second son asked if they could go out for a drink that the truth came out. At this point, the son asked what was wrong and Satin finally admitted being transgender.

“My son said, ‘Thank you for telling me; we have been waiting for you to tell us.’ I tell other transgender people you think you are doing yourself a favor by hiding who you are, but you are probably sending out signals that people will understand.”

His son suggested seeing a counselor, and that counselor changed everything for Satin.

“She said: ‘You have lived your life thinking God has cursed you. Have you ever thought this is the way God made you? Have you thought of living your life as a blessing rather than a curse?’ Living my life as a curse hadn’t been fun. I never knew who I was or gave that person the opportunity to explore who she was. I had to find out who I was.”

By this time, Satin was around 60. She began looking for a new faith community and found Spirit of the Lakes United Church of Christ in Minneapolis. The church is an LGBT church and has been since it was established

“But they had never had a T member, a trans person,” Satin said. Even there, Satin found misunderstanding before acceptance.

It was at the Spirit of the Lakes Church that Satin began to find meaning in her experience. While she didn’t always feel confident sharing her story or experience, she began to see it making a difference. She had spoken at one conference in Chicago and was approached later by a woman who said: “I saw you in Chicago. My father is a cross dresser and I cut him off from my life. But when I saw you, I thought, ‘That is my dad.’ I came home and reconnected with him.”

Satin said all she did in that instance was be present and she had an impact on someone’s life.

“Now I try to be as visible as I can be, particularly in the faith community,” she said. “We often stand out, and that is disconcerting to the status quo. I am not trying to pass. I want people to see me as a trans person and see me in places where they wouldn’t expect me.”

She added that gender reassignment surgery is not the end goal for many trans people — most just want the freedom to be who they are.

She has devoted the last 20 years of her life to educating congregations and faith communities about trans and gender-non-conforming people.

Many nursing homes and organizations that provide services for seniors are grounded in faith-based communities. It is especially important to Satin that these communities understand trans people.

“For many trans people, their primary care provider is the emergency room,” she said. “Most trans people of my generation have lived through hell. They live in isolation and they are fearful of having a primary care doctor. This, of course, can cause serious health issues.”

One of the things Satin is most proud of is that her church, Spirit of the Lakes, decided to do something about this crisis and built a 46-unit LGBTQ senior rental building on its property. However, because they cannot discriminate in housing, 60 percent of the residents are LGBTQ seniors and 40 percent are East African.

“You would think that would be like oil and water, but they have grown to love being together in that space,” Satin said.