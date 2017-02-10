Be wary of misleading marketing from car dealerships

This “winning combinations” portion of the flier makes it seem as though matching three same-colored cars in the pull-tab game could result in the award of a substantial prize.

One gray car, two gray cars, three gray cars — I won a brand new, 55-inch 4K TV! Well, at least that’s how it looked on the mailer I received a couple of weeks ago from a car dealership about 25 miles from my house.

The mailer was set up as a pull-tab game, and the instructions were that if you revealed three cars of the same color in a row — horizontal, vertical or diagonal — you won a prize. I unveiled three gray cars, and then my eyes traveled to the prize area to the right on the flier, and right across from those cars was a listed prize of a 55-inch 4K TV. The top prize was $25,000 cash, and the bottom two prizes were an Apple iPad Pro and then a $25 gift card.

The flier had lots of pizazz to it, with big print, shiny, glossy paper and an overabundance of exclamation marks. It spoke of a sell-off event at this car dealership and used plenty of language like “super low prices” and “the best deals to all-out steals!”

I figured I had likely not actually won a 4K TV, and that suspicion increased when I read the fine print on the back of the flier, and it noted that I would have to come into the dealership to compare my confirmation code on the flier to a board at the dealership to determine my prize. The fine print also noted that the chance of winning the $25,000, the TV or the iPad Pro were all 1 in 70,000. The chance of winning a $25 gift card was 69,997 out of 70,000.

I had a little bit of time on the Saturday morning after I received the flier, so I decided to actually go to this car dealership and see if my suspicions were correct that they were essentially trying to trick people into coming into the dealership for this sale. I called the number on the flier the day before I went to the dealership and talked briefly to a woman who had confirmed that I had won (something) and she said I had to make an appointment with “Mr. Green” to collect my prize.

When I arrived at the dealership the next day, three salesmen were out in the parking lot, and as soon as I got out of my car one started walking for me. I had the flier in my hand, and I said to him that I called the number on it about my potential TV and the woman told me to meet with Mr. Green.

“We’re all Mr. Green today, he replied.”

We sat down at a table in the dealership, and I again asked about my prize. He eyeballed my car out in the parking lot, asked me how I liked it and proceeded to aggressively sell me a brand-new vehicle that would “only cost me as much as I’m paying on my used one.” I had absolutely no intention of purchasing a new car that day, but I let him go through his pitch. I won a 4K TV! Oh, wait … I didn’t?

After about a 10-minute, back-and-forth conversation, I eventually pointed out to him that, yes, I could probably pay the same amount per month for a new vehicle as I’m paying on my current one, but then I’d either have to put more money down on the new car or I’d have to have a longer auto loan. That seemed to frustrate him a bit, and said he wouldn’t tell me how to do my job, so I shouldn’t tell him how to do his.

I then asked him to at least admit that the flyer was misleading.

“That’s marketing, man,” he said.

I inquired about the prize again, and he pointed to a poster taped to a wall in the dealership. He said the numbers on my flier matched the $25 gift card prize, so he went to get it.

He handed the card to me while I was taking a picture with my phone of the winning numbers poster, and then he pointed to the card and said, “You can take a picture of that.” He didn’t say anything to me after that, and I exited the dealership and drove home. It turned out that the gift card wasn’t actually $25 — not in the traditional sense, anyway. It was a card that could be used at a select number of restaurants.

Granted, I did receive something for my trouble, but I thought the flier was very misleading, and I bet it fooled a few people into coming into the dealership. The next week, I contacted the Better Business Bureau to get an opinion on the flier.

“We see many different variations on games like this,” Steve Farr, auto industry liaison with the BBB, said. “We can usually tell when a particularly confusing or misleading one has gone out locally because we’ll get a sudden wave of consumer complaints, calls about it to our public line or reports on it through our Scam Tracker application. Scratch-and-win and pull-tab games like this one (i.e., where every piece is a winner, and determining your prize requires visiting the business) can be largely harmless fun, so long as contest rules are clear, odds of winning are provided, and consumers can make an informed decision as to whether it’s worth a drive to the business to see what they’ve won. Where they become misleading is when the mailer creates an impression (even inadvertently) of having won a specific, high-value prize, when the recipient most likely hasn’t. This can happen when contest rules are poorly explained or when graphic elements suggest having won a particular prize — by their color, by their placement and proximity, etc.”

Farr continued that when the BBB becomes aware of a potentially problematic direct mail piece, they’ll often reach out to the business and “work with them to ensure similar future mailings are not misleading, or ask them to discontinue the format altogether.”

My advice: If you get something in the mail like this flier that claims (or seems to imply) you won a big prize, you probably didn’t win. Don’t waste your time driving to a car dealership, unless you’re a newspaper guy who wants to draw some more attention to misleading marketing.