Casey’s celebrates re-grand opening

Casey’s General Store in North Branch celebrated its re-grand opening Jan. 27. Those in attendance for the event were, from left: Frank Gomes, NorthBrook Church and North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce president; Rebecca Chambers, WebDuck Designs; Paul Wyman, Casey’s General Store, area supervisor; Alicia Skinner, Casey’s General Store store manager; Brian Severeid, Casey’s General Store area supervisor; Tony Peterson, North Branch County Market and North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce past president; Helen Rosing, ECM Publishers.