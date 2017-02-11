North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Jan. 30: Lent Trl., Lincoln Rd., vehicle crash, personal injury reported; a man was arrested following the crash, and a woman was transported to an area hospital for her injuries. (10:47 p.m.)

700 block of 507th St. W, Nessel Twp., vandalism to mailbox; the caller said his mailbox had been damaged sometime overnight, and he didn’t think it had been hit by a vehicle. He said his neighbor’s mailbox was missing. (11:06 a.m.)

300 block of Main St., Center City, a man in court for an arraignment hearing had just learned that he was being held on bail. He started to speak in a loud tone, and then continued speaking in a softer tone. His speech became inaudible, and his head bobbed. A deputy at the hearing lowered the man to the floor. He did not lose consciousness, but he was not lucid. The courtroom was cleared, and an ambulance was called to take the man to the Wyoming hospital. The main complained of chest pain and that his “head (was) on fire.” (11:46 a.m.)

Jan. 31: 37000 block of Wild Mountain Road, Amador Twp., theft reported. (3:17 p.m.)

5800 block of Old Main St., North Branch, hit-and-run crash reported. (4:05 p.m.)

Feb. 1: 700 block of Stark Road, Fish Lake Twp., a deputy responded to a call about a “suspicious white van” that shouldn’t have been in the area. The deputy arrived to find the van had been with East Central Electric, and they had installed a new power meter in the area. (9:08 a.m.)

Feb. 4: 11000 block of Chisago Blvd., Chisago Lake Twp., theft reported; a deputy arrived on scene and met with a man who said sometime in the last two weeks someone had stolen his trailer. (10:29 a.m.)

Feb. 5: 19000 block of Osceola Road, Osceola bridge, multiple deputies responded to a 2-vehicle, head-on crash on the west side of the MN-243 bridge. Three parties were involved, and all were transported to the Osceola Medical Center. Two were then transported by air to Regions Trauma Center in St. Paul. (4:29 p.m.)

Bookings:

Jan. 30: Kelly Ray Hanson, 48, North Branch, contempt of court.

Jacob Allen Lindman, 33, Henriette, fleeing an officer, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a false name to police, weapon possession, driving after license suspension.

Jan. 31: Nathen Norman Waldo, 29, North Branch, criminal vehicular operation – great bodily harm, under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, DWI.

Savahna Rae Schmidt, 30, Stacy, theft-false representation.

Ellen Marie Holzschuh, 60, North Branch, DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test.

Caleb Alexander Pedersen, 24, North Branch, fifth degree controlled substance possession-heroin.

Ryan Emil Parke, 26, Cambridge, fifth degree controlled substance possession-heroin.

Daniel Wade Soderberg, 25, Harris, domestic assault.

Feb. 3: Jacob Anthony Humphreys, 37, North Branch, domestic assault.

Feb. 4: Andrew Peter Storlie, 22, Lindstrom, open bottle law, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.