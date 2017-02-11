Voting for the Second Amendment on Valentine’s Day

To the editor

As a proud sportsman and gun owner, I relish every opportunity possible to support the Second Amendment. Typically, this opportunity presents itself every other November or so, but this year I have been afforded another chance. There is a special election Feb. 14 (better known as Valentine’s Day to my wife), and only one candidate has promised to defend my Constitutional right. I will be voting for Anne Neu come Feb. 14, and I certainly hope I can count on my fellow sportsmen and liberty-loving gun owners to do the same.

Richard Stiers

Stacy