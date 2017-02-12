Ambassadors attend St. Paul Winter Carnival

Ambassadors Anna Olund, Britta Anderson and Chloe Myhre spent three days at the St. Paul

The North Branch Midsummer Ambassadors were, once again, fortunate enough to attend the “Coolest Celebration on Earth,” the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Anna Olund, Britta Anderson and Chloe Myhre spent three fun-filled, busy days in St. Paul participating in parades, taking in the sites of St. Paul, ice skating, concerts, the crowning of the Winter Carnival Royalty, touring Rice Park and many other events as well as making not only lifelong memories, but new friends. This event has always been one of the highlights of the Ambassadors’ reign, and they would like to thank everyone who supported them with their fundraisers so they were able to attend. Come and see the Ambassadors during the Winter Fest weekend in North Branch. They will be at the chili cook-off, and they will be choosing the “Ambassadors Choice Award” at the vintage snowmobile show. Plans are currently being made for the 59th annual Midsummer Ambassador program with Midsummer just around the corner! All girls in the North Branch school district who will be finishing their junior year in 2017 are eligible to be candidates in this program. Midsummer is the third weekend in June. Coronation will be held June 16 under the big tent. Midsummer Days is sponsored by American Legion Post 85 in North Branch.