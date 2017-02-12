Student leaders advance to state competition

In recent columns I have focused on North Branch Area Public Schools’ responsibility to its taxpayers and our dedication to balancing budgets in difficult financial times. We work very hard to provide high quality educational opportunities for students despite tight resources.

One of those opportunities is in the news this week. North Branch Area High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America, an international association of marketing students) recently competed with 14 other schools from our region. All six NBAHS competitors qualified for the State Conference in March!

DECA teaches students valuable lessons they will carry with them for life. It helps participants be academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible, experienced leaders. DECA’s mission statement reads: DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

DECA is a program that, prior to this year, has been missing from NBAPS opportunities for at least 15 years. Last school year, despite the need to address a deficit, we were able to bring this academic opportunity back for students.

This year’s DECA participants were able to attend a fall leadership conference in November to learn about the program and have been preparing for competition ever since.

Our DECA students have the opportunity to place in the top four at the State CDC, and advance to the International CDC in Anaheim California in April. These students become role models for others in our high school, while showing all of us what hard work and commitment can do.

We are proud to once again offer this program to students. It is heartwarming to see the way our students and families take advantage of these opportunities and thrive! This is what education at NBAPS is all about: making the best use of the resources we have to help our kids thrive in school and in life. Thank you for your ongoing support for our students, our staff and our schools.