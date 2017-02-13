Alvin A. Priebe, age 98 of North Branch passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Ecumen North Branch.

Alvin was born on August 28, 1918 in North St. Paul to parents John and Bertha (Schultz) Priebe. At the age of six months he moved with his family to North Branch where he has resided since. He married Ethel Dahl on September 21, 1940 and they lived on the family farm southwest of North Branch. Alvin was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed his days tending to his farm and had a love for Farmall tractors. He retired on May 3, 1975 because of poor health. He was a resident of Green Acres since December 6, 2006 and then the Villages of North Branch when it opened in July 2007.

Alvin is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel in December 2011; his parents John and Bertha Priebe; brother, Leo Priebe and sisters, Ella Szymanski and Marie “Babe” Turner. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Ecumen Chapel with Rev. Karen Sherwin officiating. Music will be provided by Phyllis Keating. Interment will follow the service at St. Lutheran Cemetery at Weber.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch.