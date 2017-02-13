Eva Gale of Ecumen of North Branch, formerly of Rush City, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the age of 94.

Eva Lorraine Gale was born on February 14, 1922 to George and Norma (Fitzwater) Gale in Peoria, Illinois. When Eva was a few years old, the family moved to a farm in Rock Creek, Minnesota. As Eva grew up, she helped her mother with chores and household duties. She also helped take care of her younger brother, Bobby, who was bedridden. The family attended the Methodist Church in Pine City. Eva attended the McKay School for eight years and then went on to graduate from Rush City High School with the class of 1941.

Due to her parent’s failing health, the farm was sold in 1965. They moved to Rush Estates Apartments in Rush City where Eva did quite well taking care of herself. She loved to cook and she loved to embroider. In later years, when she had health problems, Eva decided to move to Green Acres, then to the Villages of North Branch; which later became Ecumen. She received excellent care and continued to enjoy embroidery as well as all the activities, Bingo, the entertainment and especially church services.

Eva is survived by her many cousins, including local cousins: Doris Lofgren of Wyoming, Len (Lois) Gehl of Superior,WI., Don (JoAnne) Peterson of Minneapolis; local cousins once removed: Ardyce (LeRoy) Pillar of Hugo, Kathy (Wayne) Nelson of Braham, Pete Lofgren of Harris, Jan (Myron) Twingstrom of Rush City, Harland (Sharron) Lofgren, Marilyn (Ivan) Bullert of Red Wing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bobby.

Funeral services for Eva will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 with a time of visitation and reviewal planned for one hour prior to the service all at the Ecumen Chapel in North Branch. The interment will take place in the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City – Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com