Frank Conrad Strelow

Frank Strelow of Rush City passed away at Ecumen Parmly LifePointes in Chisago City on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the age of 83.

Franklin “Frank” Strelow was born April 18, 1933 at home in Nessel township to Fred and Gladys (Mell) Strelow.

He attended Rohl School and Rush City Schools until 8th grade and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean War. Frank went to Center City to get out of going to Korea, but ended up in the Special Forces Unit. He was honorably discharged in 1961 as a Corporal.

Upon returning from Korea, Frank started farming with his dad on what is now known as LaBelle Isle on East Rush Lake. Frank grew up on this farm along with his four siblings. The property now known as Belle Isle was owned by Frank’s dad and Carl Swanson. A channel between East and West Rush Lake was dug so Rush Point people could get to town. This channel was originally south of the existing channel. In 1960, his dad sold the farm to LaBelle who moved the channel and dug it deeper.

Early on, Frank had a milk route; picking up canned milk and delivering to the local creamery. He also worked at Twin Cities Arsenal until they shut down.

One summer Frank worked for Olson Construction of Cambridge using a chain saw to cut a swath on right of way land for a natural gas pipeline from Friesland to Anoka. Frank and Ed Rohlf would drop and cut up the trees as six others came behind to remove the debris. When they got too far ahead, the six others would ask them to please slow down.

Frank also worked as an excavator for Kepp Excavating of Rochester, MN and Northwestern Bell of Iowa, working on underground utilities. He was a life long member of the 49er’s Union-Heavy Equipment Operators.

The later years found Frank operating his own business, “Strelow Excavating,” which installed many septic systems, tiled many farm fields, opened and closed graves in the area and provided any digging project requested. Frank was well respected in his field and a very accomplished backhoe operator. Even after losing the sight in one eye, Frank learned new depth perception tactics to continue his work.

To say that Frank enjoyed “nine lives” is a huge understatement. Many reading this have personally witnessed one or more of Frank’s mishaps; some of them life threatening. Back-hoes would be tipped over, toppled over on Frank while loading on trailers, dump trucks rolled down steep hills and embankments with Frank driving, trucks falling off jack stands crushing Frank, etc.

Working hard was a virtue that Frank displayed, but he also would take time to recreate by playing golf, downhill skiing, fishing, pool and sharing a few beers with friends. Frank loved to travel and enjoyed an extensive list of vacation spots including Costa Rica, Florida, Puerto Rico, the west coast and some cruise ship trips.

Frank is survived by his son Mark (Shawn) Strelow of Rush City; daughter Kelly Lindstrom of Woodbury; granddaughter Jennifer Strelow of Rush City, grandsons Michael Strelow of Rush City, Nicholas, Alexander and Mitchell Lindstrom of Woodbury; great-grandchildren Jason, Jada, Alyo Jr., Yoree, Anthony and Mikayla; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Melvina Strelow, Marion Flatum, Agnes Lee and brother Marvin Strelow.

Funeral services for Frank will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to his funeral and also Thursday evening 5-8 p.m. all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A spring interment is planned in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Rush Lake.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.

