James “Jim” J. Sager

James J. Sager, age 73 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 10, 2017 at his residence.

James was born on November 26, 1943 in St. Paul to parents Frank and Catherine (Cusick) Sager. He attended Washington High School in St. Paul, graduating with the class of 1961. After high school he worked different jobs including at the Roseville Ice Arena where he drove the Zamboni and maintained the ice to very high standards. Jim attended the St. Paul Vocational School where he studied pipefitting and took a job working as a union pipefitter for Pipefitters Local #455. Jim loved fishing, hunting and just spending time in the woods. He also loved cooking and enjoyed sports, especially hockey, baseball and football.

Jim is survived by his longtime companion, Sandy Lewin; son, Daniel (Britt) Sager of Almelund, daughter, Tina (Tom) Suhr of LaCrosse, WI; brothers, Michael P. (Marcia) Sager of New Brighton and Tom Sager of Forest Lake; sister-in-law, Shirley Sager of Roseville; his special dog, Cayanne; and his many nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie in 2002; and brothers, Donald, Russell and Timothy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Shane Wasinger officiating. Music will be provided by Cathie Hendren. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at church on Thursday. Family interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstrandfh.com.