John Robert Schneider, age 74 of New Hope, MN, Rush City, MN, and Sun City West, AZ, passed away on Feb. 10, 2017.

He was a dedicated employee for over 20 years of Dealers Manufacturing in Fridley, and over 30 years at Wagamon Brothers Engine Rebuilders in Columbia Heights. John was known for his love of gas engines, tractors, doodlebugs, gardening and rope making. His devotion and support of his family was very important to him.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Ordner) and Henry Schneider and two brothers, William and David Schneider.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Susanne Grace Schneider; two sons, Joseph (Michelle) and Andrew Schneider; three grandchildren, Michael, Emma and Hazel; siblings, Margaret (Joseph) O’Loughlin, Kay Schneider, Barbara (Michael) Pisansky and Thomas Schneider; sister-in-law, Suzie Schneider; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 12-2 p.m. at Kapala Glodek Malone Funeral Home, 7800 Bass Lake Road, New Hope, MN, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Rush City Food Shelf, PO Box 178, Rush City, MN 55069. Arrangements are under the direction of Kapala Glodek Malone Funeral Home, New Hope, MN.

www.kapalaglodekmalone.com