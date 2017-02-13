Search for Miss Pre-Teen Chisago Co. announced

Young girls between the ages of 9 to 12 years: Applications are being accepted for the title of 2017 Miss Pre-Teen Chisago County. Miss Pre-Teen Chisago County will represent her county at the Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota pageant, which will be held at the Wellstone Center, April 29 in St. Paul.

The young lady chosen as “Miss Pre-Teen Chisago County will become an ambassador from the Chisago County Area and will receive an official title and sash.

The young lady chosen as Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota will receive a prize package and chance to represent Minnesota in hometown events, parades and state events.

The American Heart Association’s “Go for Red for Women” is the official charity of the Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota Pageant.

Pre-teens will compete in personal interview, on-stage interview, fun fashion wear and evening wear. There is no talent or fitness or swimsuit competition.

Young pre-teen ladies living in Chisago County interested in applying should go online to www.misspreteenminnesota.com or write for a bio-form to:

Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537.

Or call for information: 952-432-6758; email: [email protected]