Groundhog Day celebrated at RC Library

Library volunteers help children with a groundhog craft.

Photos by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

The first time that a groundhog predicted the weather in the United States was Feb. 2, in 1887. It all began in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at Gobbler’s Knob and has continued there until this day.

The origin of the day is believed to go back to German Candlemas Day celebrations. Candlemas was held Feb. 2. This feast day commemorates Mary and Joseph presenting baby Jesus at the temple and is the 40th day of the epiphany season. This Christian celebration melded with seasonal traditions with celebrants looking towards the long-awaited spring season. In Europe, a badger or hedgehog were used to predict spring. But with the arrival of German and other European immigrants in the United States and the absence of hedgehogs or badgers to predict the weather, they turned to a local animal—the groundhog or woodchuck.

Groundhogs are one of the few animals that come out of hibernation early. Stam Zervanos, retired professor of biology at Pennsylvania State University, said that the timing of mating is very important for groundhogs.

“Most mating happens in a ten-day period in early March,” he said. “If (the offspring) are born too late, they can’t get enough weight on for winter, and if they’re born too early the female doesn’t have enough food to feed them.”

So groundhogs wake early to ensure the survival of their species.

While they have pretty good timing, they may not be as good at predicting the weather. In the 130-year history, Punxsutawney Phil has only predicted an early spring 18 times. He has been correct about the weather about 39 percent of the time. But for those of us in Minnesota, six more weeks of winter from Feb. 2 is almost a guarantee, and often wintery weather goes much longer than six weeks.

But more cold weather didn’t keep the Rush City Public Library from celebrating. On Feb. 2, beginning at 4 p.m., the library hosted a special celebration of all things groundhogs. They had readings of several children’s books, a groundhog craft and a quiz for kids of all ages to test their groundhog knowledge, with prizes for correct answers. More winter or not, there was still plenty of fun to be had.