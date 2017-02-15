Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 139

ADVERTISEMENT FOR QUOTES

RUSH CITY HIGH SCHOOL

CARPET REPLACEMENT

Rush City School District #139 is seeking proposals for carpet replacement in the academic hallways and principals office complex at Rush City High School. It is the intent of Rush City School District to enter into an agreement to replace the carpet during the summer of 2017.

Proposals are due to the District Business Office by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The administration plan to evaluate the proposals and make a recommendation to the School Board at the April 20th, 2017 School Board meeting.

Proposals should be clearly marked Carpet Replacement and submitted to the Business Office as follows:

Jeanne Korf

Rush City Public Schools

51001 Fairfield Avenue

PO Box 566

Rush City, MN 55069

For a complete copy of the RFP and Official Quote Form, bidders should contact Jeanne Korf, Facilities Manager, at (320)358-1393 or via email at [email protected]

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 15, 22, 2017

653303