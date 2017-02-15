Financial Statements – CITY OF RUSH CITY

2017 BUDGET SUMMARY STATEMENT

The purpose of this Statement is to provide a summary of the 2017 budget information for the City of Rush City to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Statute Sec. 471.6965. The complete City budget may be examined at Rush City City Hall, 325 South Eliot. The City Council approved this budget on December 12, 2016.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 15, 2017

652746

http://ecmpostreview.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/02/652746-1.pdf