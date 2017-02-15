Flamingos place second at conference championship

The Flamingos placed second at the Granite Ridge Conference championship meet with a season-high score of 137.225. (Photos supplied)

The all-around place-winners. The Flamingos, in black jackets with pink lettering, from left: Livia Isackson-Rod, Nevaeh Isackson-Rod, Elsie Lundquist, Keyara Berube.

The Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson gymnastics team achieved its best score of the season to claim the runner-up spot at the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Feb. 11. The Flamingos hit a 137.225 to place second behind Becker (144.875) and ahead of Maple Lake (128.275), Howard Lake (124.275), Paynesville (121.1) and Little Falls (109.85).

The Flamingos drew the balance beam as their first rotation of the day. Eighth-grader Livia Isackson-Rod scored the top Flamingo performance with a fourth-place showing (8.775). Sophomore Nevaeh Isackson-Rod placed fifth (8.675) and senior Elsie Lundquist finished eighth (8.4).

“The girls are always happy to have beam done; it can be the most nerve-wracking event,” head coach Jessica Miller said. “To come out with minimal falls and mistakes is a great way to start a meet.”

The Flamingos then moved to the floor, where Lundquist achieved a 9.375 to place second. Livia Isackson-Rod scored a season-high 9.15 to place sixth. Nevaeh Isackson-Rod finished ninth (9.0). Sophomore Keyara Berube scored 8.7 and freshman Kianna Helmin 8.3, both season highs.

Lundquist stuck a pike tsuk on the vault to score 9.425, good enough for third place. Nevaeh Isackson-Rod placed sixth with a 9.075 score.

The Isackson-Rod sisters tied for sixth place on the uneven bars (8.325).

Four Flamingos placed in the all-around: Nevaeh (35.1, third) and Livia Isackson-Rod (34.975, fourth), Lundquist (34.8, sixth) and Berube (31.975, eighth).

The same four were named to all-conference teams: Lundquist in the all-around, Nevaeh for vault, Livia for floor and Berube for bars.

“These girls had a great meet,” Miller said. “This is a great confidence boost going into the section meet.”

Team and individual berths to the state championship will be on the line when the Flamingos head to the Section 7A meet at Big Lake on Feb. 18. In addition to the hosts, the Flamingos will contend with North Branch, Becker, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, Princeton, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Zimmerman.