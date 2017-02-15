Man facing array of charges after fleeing police

A recent run-in area law enforcement had with a convicted felon resulted in an apprehension that one might expect to see on the TV show “Cops” — a loaded gun, drugs, a foot chase and a vehicle pursuit were all involved.

Jacob Allen Lindman, 33, of Henriette, has been charged with providing a false name (of another person) to a peace officer, fleeing, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm and ammunition by an ineligible person, and receiving stolen property in relation to the Jan. 31 incident.

This was an incident that started in Chisago County and crossed over into Pine County.

Lindman appeared in court in Pine County Feb. 2, where bail was set at $125,000 with conditions or $250,000 unconditional bail, Chisago County attorney Janet Reiter said.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:16 p.m. Jan. 31, a deputy with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was conducting stationary radar patrol in Rush City when he observed a red Lincoln SUV pass by that was displaying expired tabs.

The deputy began to follow the vehicle and ran its license plate, confirming that the tabs expired in January 2016 and that the registered owner’s driving privileges were revoked.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and performed a traffic stop. He observed a yellow piece of paper taped to the back windshield as he approached the vehicle, which he had been unable to see previously due to the back window being dirty.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Lindman, who was unable to provide a driver’s license, but he said he had a valid license and verbally identified himself, giving the deputy the name of his identical twin brother, which the deputy did not realize at the time.

Lindman told the officer that he was heading to East Central Towing to get items out of an impounded vehicle. The deputy noticed an East Central tow truck immediately in front of the stopped vehicle.

The deputy noted Lindman appeared to be extremely nervous, as indicated by fast hand movements, and his hands were shaking. The deputy further noted that Lindman only rolled his window down a few inches, making conversation difficult, but the yellow piece of paper was determined to be a valid temporary tag, and a check on the driving record of the name Lindman had provided the deputy, which included a photo, showed that he had valid driving privileges.

The deputy advised Lindman to make sure to have his license with him when he drove and released him from the scene.

The deputy then decided to do some more checking, based on Lindman’s nervousness and recalled that he saw a tattoo on his right hand. A record check of the name Lindman had given to the deputy indicated that man has tattoos on his hands. Through further investigation, the deputy found the Lindmans were identical twin brothers, and the one he had pulled over had two active felony warrants for his arrest and his driving privileges were revoked. Because Lindman had told the deputy he was going to the East Central Towing impound lot (which is located less than one half mile north of the Chisago County-Pine County line), the deputy advised dispatch that he was heading there in an attempt to locate him.

The deputy spoke with the East Central Towing driver ahead of Lindman’s vehicle while he was while en route, and the driver confirmed that he was in the tow truck in front of them during the traffic stop and that he and Lindman were both currently at the impound lot.

The deputy arrived at the impound lot and saw Lindman looking through a Cadillac. The deputy called out his name. Lindman looked up, and the deputy said, “Sheriff’s Office. Stop.” Lindman then ran east through the lot.

The deputy pursued and again informed Lindman he was with the Sheriff’s Office, told him to stop and told him he was under arrest. Lindman continued to run and then climbed over the fence at the business. The deputy followed, at which time Lindman began to run back toward his vehicle. Upon arriving at his vehicle, Lindman entered it and took off at a high rate of speed.

The deputy got into his squad car and activated its lights and siren, but Lindman did not stop. Lindman exited the impound lot and drove away before the deputy could catch up to him.

The deputy did not see which way Lindman had gone, and Pine County and Chisago County deputies attempted to locate Lindman. The vehicle was found abandoned on a private road with the driver’s door open, and footprints were observed leading away from the vehicle.

Upon looking inside the vehicle, law enforcement saw in plain view a silver and black handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The weapon, a SCCY brand 9 mm handgun, was loaded with six live rounds in the magazine, and a holster containing another magazine with six live rounds was secured and collected as evidence.

Lindman’s identification and EBT cards were located in the vehicle as was a blue rag with a broken methamphetamine pipe inside and a sunglass case with a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance that NIK tested positive for methamphetamine; it had a field weight of 8.3 grams.

A perimeter was set up, and two deputies located Lindman lying down in a field. He was placed under arrest.

Investigation revealed that the pistol found in the vehicle had been reported as stolen from a burglary in Hinckley Jan. 31.

A check performed on Lindman’s criminal history revealed a third-degree burglary conviction on record from September 2009, a second-degree burglary conviction from July 2011 and a second-degree burglary conviction from June 2014, thereby making him a person prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.